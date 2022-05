Police are investigating after a car was nearly stolen with a child inside in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood on Saturday, according to witnesses. Officers were called to the incident around 4 p.m. A witness tells KIRO 7 that the car was parked at a baseball field near Third Avenue Northwest and Northwest 44th Street when they saw a man get into the car and try to drive off.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO