Notre Dame v. Ohio State game to air on ABC57 September 3

EVANSTON, Ill. -- The Notre Dame Fighting Irish softball team shook off a four-hour rain delay at the NCAA Evanston Regional at Northwestern University on Saturday, topping the Horizon League Champion Oakland Golden Grizzlies by a score of 16-1 in a mercy-rule-shortened elimination game. The Irish came out hot following...
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame has responded to reports that the Buffalo shooter’s so-called manifesto cited works by a Notre Dame associate professor. A 2013 article by John Gaski, published in Investor’s Business Daily, discusses racial violence and lists statistics about interracial violent...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Outdoor activities like beach volleyball are being used by local businesses to attract crowds of people looking for fun. Outpost Sports is where people can come to enjoy the evening, with hours of fun playing sand volleyball. "What we have is the best beach sand. We have...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Cubs announced the next homestand of the 2022 season at Four Winds Field. The next homestand runs from May 24 to 29 against the Great Lakes Loons. Fans can expect a number of exciting promotions and events leading up to and during the Memorial Day weekend:
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Harbor Shores Golf Club announced on Friday that it will be looking to improve nearby walking trails. WSJM reports that the club will be investing more than $200,000 in an effort to fix chipped asphalt on the sidewalks and trails along Jean Klock Road. Funds will...
GOSHEN, Ind. -- According to the Goshen Police Department, a shooting occurred at a residence on Rosemare Court in Goshen around 3:20 on Saturday, leaving two dead and three wounded. One male was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment, but has since been pronounced deceased. Another male was pronounced dead...
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Welcome to Lake Michigan. In order to cast our net, we needed a captain, so we found one of the best in the business! Captain Russ Clark. “It is really great we have a fishery here where we catch salmon and trout right in our own backyard,” says Captain Clark. “It’s a fishery that people go to Alaska for salmon, and it’s pretty amazing we get them right here in Benton Harbor Saint Joe.”
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- “Grand rapids in the last 10 years has had a total explosion in the breweries and really taken that on as the identity of the city which is so fun to be a part of,” says Heather Van Dyke-Titus, Co-Owner of Harmony Hall. Need...
BENTON HARBOR, Mi. -- Crews from twenty-five different vendors out at Harbor Shores were assembling tents, stages and grandstands-- making sure everything is ready for the huge number of golf fanatics coming out to the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. “We’ve got a few more days of work left but we...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A Michigan woman was arrested on Thursday on drug and gun charges, Indiana State Police announced. At 10 a.m., a state trooper saw the driver of a 1999 Yamaha motorcycle commit several moving violations while driving north on Michigan Street, reports said. The trooper initiated...
South Bend, Ind. -- The Marine Corps League and the Army Navy Club are honoring veterans today by placing a total of eight hundred and forty American flags at the graves of fallen soldiers at the Sumption prairie and Notre Dame cemeteries in observance of Memorial Day. The marine corps...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – South Bend Venues Parks & Arts is celebrating National Kids to Parks Day with a day of outdoor play on Saturday at Potawatomi Park. The free event, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., encourages kids and families to connect with nature and get active outside.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The 2022 Four Winds Invitational is seeking volunteers to help with this year's tournament. The tournament runs August 12 through 14 at the South Bend Country Club. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer you can submit a volunteer application on the invitational website. Volunteers...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Mrs. Holly Parks, president of the Board of School Trustees of School City of Mishawaka, announced Dr. Theodore Stevens as the primary candidate for superintendent on Wednesday. Stevens previously served as the Principal of LaSalle Elementary School from 2013-2015. After this, he was the Director of Assessment,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officials reported that they received a call just before 9 p.m. on Thursday concerning a shooting believed to have occurred near Johnson Street that sent one person to the hospital. The victim was transported to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening, officials say. ABC57...
CASSOPOLIS COUNTY, Mich. -- The Cassopolis County Sherriff’s Office responded to the report of a five-vehicle collision that sent one person to the hospital at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Friday. The crash involved three cars as well as two school buses on M-40 Highway, south of Brody Road in...
GOSHEN, Ind. --- Two people are dead after a shooting at a home on Rosemare Drive in Goshen on Saturday afternoon. Police confirmed that five people in total were shot. Neighbors tell me that this is not typical behavior for their neighborhood, in fact a shooting like this hasn't happened in decades.
This evening, more isolated rain showers will develop impacting us here in Michiana. Finally, by early to mid-morning tomorrow showers will clear out then a little sunshine will return to the forecast. Highs tomorrow afternoon will top out in the lower 60s. Monday afternoon expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday evening, then turn scattered in Wednesday. Rain will remain in the forecast through Thursday, but then we begin to clear things out again heading into the end of the week. High temperatures this week will briefly hit the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, then drop back into the 60s for Thursday and Friday.
MARSHALL, LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- The Indiana DNR’s divisions of Forestry and Entomology and Plant Pathology are starting aerial treatments of spongy moth populations in selected areas of Marshall, Noble and LaPorte counties Thursday morning. The spongy moth is one of North America’s most damaging invasive species, having eaten...
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Brinkley RV announced Friday that it will be expanding with three new production facilities located near the Elkhart County Fairgrounds in Goshen. The new facility will be located on a 252-acre piece of land, and with construction already underway, building is expected to be finished later this year.
Comments / 0