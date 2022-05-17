ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Kickoff Time Announced For Ducks Season Opener Against Georgia

KXL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. – We now know when the Oregon Ducks will...

Tri-City Herald

UCLA Baseball Shut Down By Oregon State’s Jake Pfennigs, Drops Series Finale

The series win had already been clinched, but the Bruins were unable to wrap up the sweep in Corvallis on Saturday. No. 23 UCLA baseball (35-20, 19-11 Pac-12) fell to No. 2 Oregon State (41-13, 20-10) on the road by a score of 9-3 in the regular season finale, locking the Bruins into the No. 3 seed in the inaugural Pac-12 tournament. The result comes after two upset wins by UCLA on Thursday and Friday when they were able to get the upper hand at the plate and on the mound, but the same could not be said for Saturday afternoon's contest.
CORVALLIS, OR
Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to half-staff through sunset on May 19 in honor of Gerry Frank, philanthropist and influential adviser in Oregon. Frank died on March 13, 2022 and his memorial service was May 19, prompting the order. “It is hard...
SALEM, OR
Anika Bliss Jamison: 1998-2022

Though she was always on the move, those who knew Anika Bliss Jamison speak of her warm, free spirit, her ear for music, her faith and her unmatched piano chops. She had a contagious smile, with a mystery about her that kept even those closest to her curious about her thoughts and motivations.
MAPLETON, OR
Sweet Home’s hare-raising problem

A feral-rabbit issue has plagued Sweet Home and the surrounding area since late last year, but this month it’s worsened by leaps and bounds — or hops, you could say. On Thursday, May 5, local Lisa Stoke and her daughter saw at least four adult and 10 baby domesticated rabbits at Sunnyside Park.
SWEET HOME, OR
Quarantine issued after Oregon bird flu outbreak

The state has imposed a regional quarantine after confirming a bird flu outbreak in Oregon. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Lane County on Tuesday, May 17. The Lane County outbreak is within a 500-bird backyard flock, according to USDA....
LANE COUNTY, OR
KGW

Here are the results for US House races in Oregon's 2022 primary election

PORTLAND, Ore. — Results are coming in Tuesday for Oregon's 2022 primary election for the U.S. House of Representatives. This year, Oregon is adding a 6th Congressional District for the first time in four decades, which will include Salem, Newberg and some Portland suburbs. The decision to add a new seat was based on population growth data from the 2020 Census.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Lake Oswego Set To Fill Next Seat In U.S. 6th Congressional District

PORTLAND – Oregon is one step closer to electing its first Hispanic congresswoman in November. State Rep. Andrea Salinas is stengthening her margin of victory as more ballots are counted for the Democratic nomination to the state’s newly formed 6th Congressional District. Salinas who lives in Lake Oswego...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
TheHorse.com

2 Confirmed Cases of Neurologic EHV-1 in Oregon

On May 17 the Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed that two horses residing on separate Deschutes County properties tested positive for the neurologic form of equine herpesvirus (EHV-1). The first horse was confirmed EHV-1-positive on May 4 after returning home from an April 22-25 event at the Oregon Horse Center, in Eugene. The horse showed neurologic signs without fever or nasal discharge and was subsequently euthanized.
kcfmradio.com

Rhody Court Crowned; Another Arrest in ATV Theft; Pfizer Recommendation; Rhody Festival

It was a packed house at the Florence Events Center last night for the coronation of the Rhododendron Queen and the King of the Coast. The spectacular that signifies the beginning of the Rhododendron Festival here in Florence was filled with entertainment and laughs as 5 young men and 5 young women along with 5 junior princesses wowed the crowd. Dancing and music was the center focus as some performed piano, some sang and some danced their way across the stage. Runner up to queen Rhododendra, Cameron Kentta performed a monologue and addressed her trials as a young person on the Autism Spectrum. In the end the coronation handed out several individual scholarships, one which included a $500 prize for performance which was won by Mapleton Senior Joe Shepard for a latin dance, the other awarded to Haylee Cole for a Jazz dance routine. The pair also went on to take the Crown as Queen Rhododendra and King of the Court. As mentioned before Princess Cameron Kentta was runner up and Prince Chad Hughes was runner up for the King of the Coast.
FLORENCE, OR

