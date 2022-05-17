ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MI

Gladstone Man Accused Of Contacting Young Girls On Instagram

By Jack Hall
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for additional victims, from a complaint of inappropriate messaging, where one person has been arrested. Based on the Delta County Sheriff’s Office investigation, it appears that young girls were being contacted on Instagram or possibly other social media or messaging apps. The account used...

