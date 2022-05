SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Millions of Americans are seeing surging utility bills, with hikes on everything from fuel to electricity. As we head into summer months, your wallet could take a hit as you try to cool down your home. The natural gas market is largely driving up huge hikes on fuel, oil, propane and electricity. However, consumer experts say the war in Ukraine is also adding fuel to the fire.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO