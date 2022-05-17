ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Hawkeye Baseball - Home Stretch for Heller’s Hawks

By Bartt Pierce
blackheartgoldpants.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOk, Khaled may not be that great, but the Hawks have been pretty great when it comes to winning B1G series this season. Iowa won 2 out of 3 games vs Michigan State this past weekend to improve to 30-17/14-7 on the year. The Hawkeyes announced that the mid-week game against...

www.blackheartgoldpants.com

Comments / 0

blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football Recruiting: 3-Star Athlete Aidan Hall Commits to Hawkeyes

The level of talent both on the gridiron and the hardwood within the borders of the Hawkeye state has perhaps never been higher than in the last couple years. The volume of prospects earning not only division one but high major offers has never been higher. It would seem no coaching staff understands this better than that of the Iowa Hawkeyes, who have been hard at work extending offers to prospects across the state the last several weeks.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

College Baseball (5/20): Iowa rolls, Nebraska rallies, Mizzou handles UGA

(KMAland) -- Iowa rolled, Nebraska rallied, Missouri was dominant and K-State, Kansas and Omaha all lost in regional college baseball on Friday. Iowa (32-17, 16-7): Iowa rolled to a 12-0 win over Indiana (25-29, 10-13). Dylan Nedved (6-2) threw six shutout frames and struck out six while allowing just one hit to get the win. Michael Seegers went 4-for-5 with four RBI, and Sam Hojnar added three hits, three RBI and three runs. Keaton Anthony and Sam Petersen also hit home runs for the Hawkeyes.
OMAHA, NE
thedailyhoosier.com

IU baseball blows 11-run lead to Iowa, loses by 14

In Iowa City in search of wins to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana led 13-2 after three innings. But Iowa would cross the plate 28 more times over the next five innings to completely flip the script and deliver a crushing 30-16 defeat to the Hoosiers.
IOWA CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Charles City-Based Bank, Iowa QB Petras Score Iowa Motion Picture Movie Awards

First Security Bank & Trust and its spokesperson, Iowa Hawkeyes Quarterback Spencer Petras, were recognized with multiple honors during the 31st Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards ceremony, recognizing excellence in Iowa-based visual media. First Security and Petras received Awards of Achievement in the following categories:. Commercials with a Budget of...
CHARLES CITY, IA
ktvo.com

Wind energy plants in Iowa, Kansas closing, could reopen

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) -- Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close...
HUTCHINSON, KS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa farmer makes most of short planting window

May 20, 2022 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. A southeast Iowa farmer says he made the most of a small planting window this year. Mark Jackson grows corn and soybeans in Mahaska County and tells Brownfield conditions didn’t become fit until the second week of May.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Coming to Two Iowa Cities

The hit game show will be coming to an Iowa town near you very soon. A beloved game show is hitting the road in the near future. 'Wheel of Fortune' is currently in its 39th season with longtime host Pat Sajak and Vanna White. Fans of one of the longest-running syndicated shows in television history are about to embark on a whole new frontier.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, three men were sentenced for selling vehicles on the internet after re-placing the vehicles’ odometers in order to sell the vehicles at a higher price. 50-year-old Jerret Schreiber from Parkersburg, 33-year-old David Stangeland from Cedar Falls, and 36-year-old Dustin Arends from New...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

15 Iowa Restaurants on the Water That You Can Visit This Summer

We may not have as many bodies of water as Minnesota or Michigan, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ones we have!. If you're looking to have some food or drinks out on a patio by the water this summer, there are quite a few places here in Iowa that you can check out! Whether you're traveling over to Arnolds Park and Lake Okoboji, or just looking to take a little day trip somewhere in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River, you have options.
IOWA STATE
homegrowniowan.com

Why lilacs in Iowa turned a whiter shade of pale

Numerous Iowa gardeners have noticed a change in the color of their lilacs this spring. Normally purple lilacs, to quote Procol Harum, turned a whiter shade of pale. The perfumed blossoms, a springtime favorite, still carried their fragrant scent, but didn’t look as colorful as in previous years. Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Two Iowa fugitives arrested in separate manhunts

Des Moines, IA- Two Iowa fugitives are now jailed in separate cases. Radio Iowa reports that US Marshals arrested 20-year-old Kazius Childress late Tuesday in Davenport. Childress is charged with two murders in Cedar Rapids in January. Kavon Johnson and Cordal Lewis were shot to death in separate incidents within...
DAVENPORT, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Driveway Accident Kills Iowa 2-Year-Old, Identity Released

Vehicles are big, but kids are small. If you think you can see everything around you, perhaps you should think again. Despite such advancements in vehicle technology as the backup camera where you can see (and hear) what's behind you without even turning your eyes off the wheel, a national nonprofit group has uncovered a startling statistic, stating an average of about 50 children a week get run over in their own driveway.
BAXTER, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

CDC warns of rising COVID risk in Iowa

For the first time in two months, an Iowa county has a high level of community risk for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Poweshiek County has that distinction, due to a combination of its infection and hospitalization rates that the CDC uses to characterize the threat of infection. It […] The post CDC warns of rising COVID risk in Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
weareiowa.com

Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway combines CONCERTS & 90 MINUTES OF FIREWORKS for 3 Big Nights and will benefit Jasper County Charities!

Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway combines three big concerts with three big nights of fireworks, the likes of which have never been seen before in Iowa! The Pyrotechnics Guild International Convention is coming to Newton, Iowa Saturday July 30 to Saturday August 6, 2022. The economic impact to the surrounding area will be in the millions of dollars! As part of the convention being in town, a series of three nights will combine a concert experience followed by a 90 Minute Fireworks! The first night will have the Legendary Jan and Dean Beach Party on Sunday July 31st. Night #2 will Tuesday August 2nd with Arena Rock favorites, HAIRBALL! The final night will be Friday August 5th with up and coming Country Star Alexandra Kay! All shows start at ONLY $20 to get in...seating is limited...and upgrades are available to the Newton Club area at the track as well. Concerts begin at 7pm with about 90 MINUTES of incredible fireworks from PGI, the organization hosting the pyrotechnics convention at the Iowa Speedway, at their conclusion! NASCAR has made the facility available for these events and profits from Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway will be donated to Jasper County Charities! It's a WIN-WIN-WIN for everyone! Goto www.PGI-NEWTON.com for all the details and ticket information!
JASPER COUNTY, IA

