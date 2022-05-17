ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police solve missing person case using DNA technology

By Braxton Caudill
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5IHP_0fh9GFLs00

HELTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) are using cutting-edge DNA identification technology to help solve open cases.

The system, known as ANDE Rapid DNA Identification System, generates DNA identification from forensic samples in less than two hours.

KSP recently identified a Kentucky woman who went missing in 2020 using the technology.

Human skull identified in Clay County

Makayla Collett went missing from Leslie County in October 2020. Unidentified remains, including a skull, were found in 2021 and taken to the KSP Forensic Lab.

ANDE Rapid DNA Identification system used the DNA from the skull, along with DNA samples provided by Collett’s family, in order to make a positive identification.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

In 2019, Kentucky became the first state to use rapid DNA testing for sexual assault victims and now uses it to identify human remains and bring closure to open cases such as Makayla’s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 6

Related
kcountry1057.com

Kentucky physician charged in murder-for-hire scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday at U.S. District Court in Louisville, and an arrest warrant was issued, charging a local physician with the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire scheme. The U.S. Attorney’s office says, according to court...
LOUISVILLE, KY
dakotanewsnow.com

Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A doctor in Kentucky has been arrested on federal charges for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband. Stephanie Russell, 52, a pediatrician in Louisville, was taken into custody by FBI agents Thursday. Court records state Russell made contact with a person Sunday that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Georgetown police warn of drug 20 times more potent than fentanyl

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — Fentanyl is regarded as an extremely dangerous synthetic opioid and has gained notoriety as overdoses have become prolific across the nation. Now, officials from the Georgetown Police Department are warning citizens of a new synthetic opioid that could be much more dangerous. Georgetown police...
GEORGETOWN, KY
People

Indiana Firefighter, 24, Fatally Shot by Stranded Motorist After Stopping to Help Him

A Good Samaritan was fatally shot by a stranded motorist after he pulled over to assist him. Zachary Holly, a reserve officer from the Palmyra Police Department in Indiana, initially responded to assist the driver who allegedly ran out of gas and parked his car on the side of the road around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Helton, KY
City
Clay, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man among 15 indicted in massive marijuana trafficking ring

15 people indicted on charges in multimillion-dollar drug operation, including in Kentucky, Indiana. The indictment says from 2016 to this year, the drug trafficking organization used commercial-level logistics and warehousing to distribute large quantities of marijuana in the U.S., collecting millions of dollars in cash. The organization allegedly used semi-trucks and an airplane to move large quantities of cash back to California.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

POLICE: Drug bust outside a Morehead Dairy Queen

MOREHEAD, KY (WOWK) — The Morehead Police Department said a fight between two people, one of which appeared to be on drugs, occurred in a white Cadillac outside a Dairy Queen. Officer Patrick Smith stopped the car as it was leaving. After further investigation, it was found that George Reis had warrants, according to Morehead […]
MOREHEAD, KY
wdrb.com

15 people indicted on charges in multimillion-dollar drug operation, including in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fifteen people were indicted on drug trafficking and money laundering charges in a criminal operation in Indiana, Kentucky, Florida and California. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a federal grand jury charged defendants with a conspiracy to distribute semi-truckload quantities of marijuana and THC-containing products and to launder the bulk cash proceeds from selling the drugs.
LOUISVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINTS BEING CONDUCTED IN LAUREL COUNTY

LONDON, KY (May 20, 2022) - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: the Laurel County Sheriff's office is conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints are being conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting in injuries in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Rapid Dna#The Kentucky State Police#Ksp#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 56 News
foxlexington.com

Kentucky man wanted on assault, unlawful imprisonment charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) is looking for Santos Pulido. Pulido, 39, is wanted for assault, terroristic threatening, and unlawful imprisonment. According to KSP, Pulido is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs around 210 lbs. If you have any information on his location, please...
FRANKFORT, KY
thunderboltradio.com

43 arrested as part of Operation “River Run” in West Tennessee

U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., and U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announced Friday that Operation “River Run,” a joint federal, state, and local law enforcement initiative resulted in the arrest of 43 violent fugitives in West Tennessee. These individuals were arrested on a variety of criminal charges, including...
TENNESSEE STATE
wdrb.com

Police in Kentucky preparing for Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Highway officials are going to be cracking down on seat belt violations ahead of Memorial Day weekend. Police agencies across Kentucky are encouraging drivers to buckle up. Kentucky Office of Highway Safety said of the 609 car deaths last year, more than half were either not...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
14news.com

32 Ky. counties in yellow on COVID-19 map

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - 32 counties in Kentucky are now listed as yellow zones on the COVID-19 metrics map, according to state numbers posted Friday. Five of those counties are Henderson, Union, Webster, Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties. There were only three counties total last week. The state’s positivity rate is now...
KENTUCKY STATE
SCDNReports

Indiana Firefighter Shot and Killed By Driver He Stopped To Help

Indiana Firefighter killedSCDN Graphics Department. A driver who ran out of gas shot and killed an Indiana firefighter who stopped to lend a hand. Indiana State Police say pulled to the side of the road on SR 135 just south of Palmyra after he ran out of gas. Moore asked a local resident for help before returning to his vehicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTVQ

Child hit by car on Tates Creek Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Lexington Police, on Thursday, at 3:00 p.m., an 8-year-old girl was hit by a car and suffered life-threatening injuries while trying to cross Tates Creek Road at Gainesway Drive. Police say she was with a family member and in the crosswalk. According to officers, the family member was not hit or hurt, and the driver wasn’t hurt.
LEXINGTON, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy