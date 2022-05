No. 7 Arkansas (38-16, 18-12 SEC) was pummeled by Alabama (29-25, 12-17 SEC), 18-5, in the regular-season finale on Saturday afternoon at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. With the setback, Arkansas finishes second in the SEC West behind No. 6 Texas A&M (35-17, 19-11 SEC). It is the first time since 2017 that the Razorbacks have not won at least a share of the division title.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO