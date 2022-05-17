APRIL WAS A VERY STRONG MONTH FOR ATLANTIC CITY’S CASINOS

North Wildwood has 18 blocks of beachfront closed for the weekend. North Wildwood Police issued an update on social media announcing that beach work continues to help restore eroded beaches. Beaches are closed from 2nd to 20th avenues. South of 20th Street, and the Inlet, the beaches remain open.
North Wildwood officials are furiously working to restore beaches that were further damaged by a week-long noreaster that impacted the Jersey Shore this month. City officials announced on social media this week that beaches are closed from 2nd to 21st avenues due to the beach project. Many beaches experienced severe erosion from a northeast wind that would not quit for a week.
Wildwood Police announced that all of Ocean Drive between Schellenger Avenue to Cresse Avenue will be closed Monday, Tuesday, and a portion of Wednesday of next week. Milling and paving of the street will be done in advance of Memorial Day weekend. The street will be re-striped.
Work will continue Monday on the 96th Street Bridge in Stone Harbor. County officials announced that the bridge is not able to open for vessels, and work mechanical components will be replaced. The new parts will be installed Monday between the hours of 7:00am-3:00pm, and traffic will be reduced to one lane over the bridge; some delays are expected.
The spread of coronavirus continues in the Garden State. The Centers for Disease Control recommends masks be worn in ten counties, including Cape May. However, there are no mask mandates in place by the state ramping up to the Memorial Day weekend. There are nearly 600 active Covid-19 cases in the Cape.
