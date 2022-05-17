ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Super-Size delivery: Texas 2-year-old orders 31 cheeseburgers using DoorDash

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WkDwY_0fh9EbeA00

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A Texas mother got an unexpected delivery Monday, thanks to her curious toddler who got hold of her phone.

Kelsey Golden told KRIS that she was confused when she got a message from DoorDash saying her order would take longer than usual because of its size.

What followed was a knock on the door, and a photo worth a thousand words.

Golden posted a photo of her son with the 31 cheeseburgers he managed to order from McDonald’s to Instagram, saying she had plenty of food to spare since “Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order doordash.”

Golden had been working on her computer, and didn’t realize her 2-year-old son had gotten hold of her phone, she told KRIS.

“He usually likes to take pictures of himself, and so he was doing that. … I thought I’d locked the phone but apparently I didn’t because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers,” Golden told the station.

Instead of getting mad about the surprise delivery, Golden tried to turn lemons into lemonade by offering the burgers to anyone who wanted them on Facebook, and ended up receiving some responses, KIII reported.

“I didn’t know what to do with them, he only ate half of one,” Golden told KRIS. “So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some.”

Golden paid the $61.58 for the burgers, as well as the $16 tip her toddler had thoughtfully included, KRIS reported.

Golden told KIII that she plans to hide the app on her phone to prevent her son from making any future orders.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Jeep Hits Moose At High Speed In Colorado Mountains, Sends It Flying Into The Air

A few years back, a group of backpackers pulled off to the side of the road near Eagles Nest Wilderness, Colorado, to watch some moose running along the highway. And while the sight of pulled over cars might give most of us a reason to pause, this Jeep didn’t think twice and kept on driving… right into a high speed collision with one of the aforementioned moose.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsville, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
City
Kingsville, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

The Most Popular Board Game in Texas Is…

The pandemic helped board games make a comeback, and an online game company decided to find out which board games Americans turned to for entertainment. In Texas, that game is Monopoly according to Solitaire Bliss. In Dallas, the most popular board game is also Monopoly, while in Houston the most popular game is checkers.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheeseburgers#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Instagram A#Kiii
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Miranda Atnip lost her home during the coronavirus pandemic after her boyfriend moved out and she fell behind on bills. Living in a car, the 34-year-old worries every day about getting money for food, finding somewhere to shower, and saving up enough money for an apartment where her three children can live with her again.
COOKEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Missing Washington mother found dead in sleeping bag 2 months after disappearance

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A mom who went missing in Washington was found dead in a sleeping bag two months later, officials say. KIRO reported that missing Yanira Cedillos, 30, who went missing on March 4, was found in a remote area of Walla Walla County on May 12. KIRO says she was found dead in a sleeping bag that was covered in tree limbs and leaves. Moses Lake police positively identified the body as Cedillos with the help of the medical examiner’s office.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
abc27 News

New COVID-19 therapeutics now available at Giant, Martins

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – COVID-19 therapeutics, specifically Molnupiravir and/or Paxlovid, are now available at all GIANT and Martin’s in-store pharmacies throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. These COVID-19 medications must be prescribed by a healthcare provider. The therapeutics will be free of charge regardless of insurance status, and are the only orally administered products to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
63K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy