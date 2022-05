LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect is dead after a disturbance call leads to an officer involved shooting in Polk County Thursday night, the Arkansas State Police reported. According to the press release, 40-year-old Rickey Looney of Mena was shot by responding sheriff's deputies after he pointed a gun at one of the three officers while ordering them to leave his property.

POLK COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO