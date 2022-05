Authorities in Pulaski County are searching for a man wanted on outstanding warrants. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Lathario Carter, 36, is wanted on charges of delivery and possession of a controlled substance. He’s described as a black man, standing 6’2 and weighing 175 pounds. There’s a picture of him on our website, kjluradio.com. Authorities say he may have cut his hair and shaved his beard.

PULASKI COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO