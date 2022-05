By Robert Segal: David Benavidez says he doesn’t believe that Jermall Charlo will move up to 168 to fight him, as he’s been telling the media recently. Although Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) would gladly welcome a fight against the unbeaten Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) because it would help his chances of getting a lucrative match against Canelo Alvarez, he doesn’t see the Texas native being serious about mixing it up with him.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO