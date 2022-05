The kids are not all right. At least not the millions who’ve been sucked into something called the “anti-work” movement. (Yes, you read that correctly.) A community on Reddit, a popular forum-style social media platform, has recently exploded and attracted more than 1.9 million members who oppose work altogether. “R/antiwork,” as it is known within Reddit, describes itself as meant “for those who want to end work, are curious about ending work, want to get the most out of a work-free life, want more information on anti-work ideas, and want personal help with their own jobs/work-related struggles.” The members of this community call themselves “idlers.”

ADVOCACY ・ 3 DAYS AGO