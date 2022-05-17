ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

College GameDay Announces Week 1 Destination

By Chris Rosvoglou
 4 days ago
ESPN's College GameDay will kick off the 2022 season at one of the best venues in the country. It was announced on Tuesday that College GameDay will take place live outside of Ohio Stadium for Week...

WFMJ.com

OSU's 2010 football season could be restored, here's what Tressel has to say...

YSU President and former Ohio State Football Coach, Jim Tressel is reacting to word that Ohio State's 2010 football season could be restored. Lawmakers have approved a symbolic resolution that could restore Ohio State's 2010 season that was vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal. President Tressel is excited by the thought of it.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

In-State 2023 Combo Guard Lawrent Rice Says Relationship With Ohio State Has Been “Built Back Up” in Recent Months

The commitment of George Washington III last November figured to make Lawrent Rice’s potential path to Ohio State a bit more difficult. Both combo guards targeted by the Buckeye coaching staff in the class of 2023, Washington made his decision early, potentially eliminating the need for a similar player as the first Ohio State commit in the cycle. Rice, who hails from Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio, may have had to reshuffle his priorities if the three-star, top-150 prospect had the Buckeyes as his leader in the pack.
COLUMBUS, OH
