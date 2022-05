NEW CANEY, TX -- On 5/19/2022 around 11pm, dispatch received a 911 call regarding an armed robbery at the Prime Spot convenience store in New Caney/Roman Forest, (15 Roman Forest Blvd). The suspect, a black male, wearing a mask, pointed a pistol at the store clerks, jumped the counter and demanded the cash in the register. He then fled the scene with approximately $2000 in cash and tobacco products in a black Chrysler 300 bearing a TX license plate that was later found to be stolen.

