ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Boy dies after being buried under sand dune at state park

By SAM METZ
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kL1tm_0fh9BWDc00
This 2018 file photo shows Coral Pink Sand Dunes state park near Kanab, Utah. A teenager visiting southern Utah's State Park died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, after he was entrapped beneath a sand dune that had collapsed on him a day prior. Ian Spendlove, a 13 year old from the St. George suburbs, was pronounced dead on Sunday after not regaining brain activity lost in the incident, the Utah State Parks Department said Monday. (The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 13-year-old Utah boy has died from his injuries a day after a sand dune he was digging in collapsed and buried him at a state park, officials said Monday.

The boy had been digging a tunnel into the dune at southern Utah’s Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park when it collapsed on him Saturday evening, park rangers said.

A family member alerted authorities, and rangers arrived to dig the boy out from what they said was about 6 1/2 feet (2 meters) of sand.

After rangers and Kane County Sheriff’s deputies rescued him, found he had a pulse, and administered CPR, the boy was transported to a St. George hospital and then to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. He died there Sunday after not regaining brain activity, the Utah Division of State Parks Department said.

The boy, Ian Spendlove, was from Santa Clara, a small town about 65 miles (105 kilometers) from Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, officials said Monday.

Campers and off-road drivers flock to the park near the Utah-Arizona border for the vibrant hue of its warm, pink sand, which is made out of eroding Navajo sandstone.

Devan Chavez, a spokesman for the parks agency, said he wasn’t aware of any similar incidents at Coral Pink Sand Dunes, but in 2012, another teen died after being trapped under a collapsed sand dune at Snow Canyon State Park, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest.

Saturday’s dune collapse remains under investigation. Rangers said it happened quickly and they did not know how long the boy was buried.

Chavez offered condolences to Spendlove’s family and urged visitors to be safe, wear helmets or life jackets and alert others of recreation plans when in state parks.

“Always recreate with a buddy or someone who can help you or go and get help. And always let someone away from the area know where you’re going and what your plan is,” he said.

Comments / 26

Jack in the box
4d ago

Why would you let your child dig a sand dune, tunnel or anything of that nature? Why ? His family was there. If they weren't that's different. Kids will be kids. Poor child. May he RIP 🙏

Reply(3)
14
Vickie Andrus
4d ago

Many years ago a friend of my dad’s son had the same thing happen to him (10 years old)He was digging a big hole in the sand and fell in head first with the sand coming behind him. Many tried to free him but the sand just kept falling in. Professional help arrived but of course it was too late. Such freak accidents that you think are fine to do…

Reply(4)
8
Vickie Andrus
4d ago

I am so sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace young man! Condolences and Prayers for family and friends 🙏🙏

Reply
9
Related
UPI News

Michigan tornado killed 2, injured dozens, state police say

May 21 (UPI) -- A tornado that tore through northern Michigan killed two people and injured dozens others, state police said. Michigan State Police said two people died and 23 injured people were being treated at Gaylord-Otsego Memorial Hospital, according to the Detroit Free Press. Gaylord Mayor Todd Sharrard said an estimated 35 to 40 people sought treatment at area hospitals, according to WPBN-TV in Traverse City.
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Sand Dunes#Utah#Park Rangers#Arizona#Accident#Ap#Kane County Sheriff#Cpr#Navajo
ABC4

Southern Utah park rangers share warning after boy dies in sand dune

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Southern Utah park rangers say they believe 13-year-old Ian Spendlove of Santa Clara was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, just outside of the campground area, when it unexpectedly collapsed with him inside. The boy was found under approximately six-and-a-half […]
SANTA CLARA, UT
CBS News

Nearly 8,000-year-old skull found in Minnesota River

A partial skull that was discovered last summer by two kayakers in Minnesota will be returned to Native American officials after investigations determined it was about 8,000 years old. The kayakers found the skull in the drought-depleted Minnesota River about 110 miles (180 kilometers) west of Minneapolis, Renville County Sheriff...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
khqa.com

Illinois woman dies in fall at national park

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (WICS/WRSP) — A Cass County, Illinois woman is dead after a fall in Rocky Mountain National Park. It happened Thursday afternoon when the 21-year-old from Virginia, Illinois fell into Adams Falls. Her body was found later that night. Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, Grand...
CASS COUNTY, IL
CNN

A mountain climber from Japan is presumed dead after falling into a crevasse at Alaska's Denali National Park

(CNN) — A Japanese mountain climber is presumed dead after falling into a crevasse in Alaska's Denali National Park, officials said. The 43-year-old from Kanagawa, Japan -- who was not named by officials -- was un-roped from his teammates and "fell through a weak ice bridge near their camp at approximately 8,000 feet on the southeast fork of the Kahiltna Glacier," according to a Wednesday release from the Denali National Park and Preserve. He was at the base of Mount Hunter's North Buttress.
alaskasnewssource.com

Man charged with killing roommate in Alaska in 2020 already facing trial in Oregon homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man charged with killing his roommate in the Fairbanks area in 2020 is already awaiting trial for another homicide in Oregon. A Fairbanks grand jury indicted Aaron Mitchell Hague, 33, last Friday for the death of 61-year-old John McClelland, who went missing from North Pole in August of 2020. His remains have not been found. The grand jury heard from more than three dozen witnesses in bringing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and theft, against Hague.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

906K+
Followers
442K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy