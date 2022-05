SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The sound of a piece of heavy equipment snapping trees could be heard occasionally over the traffic on Cliff Avenue. Trees on each side of Cliff Avenue need to be removed to make room for five lanes of traffic between 56th Street and Tomar Road. The additional lanes will make a four-lane for miles from the intersection with 85th Street to the north and past the intersection with 10th Street.

