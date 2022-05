GM has released yet another new ad as part of its ongoing, multi-million dollar ad campaign for the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV and Bolt EV. Entitled ‘The Future is Right in Front of You’, this ad shows a father driving in a 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV with his young daughter in the back seat. The daughter proceeds to ask her dad “when is the future?”, an inquisitive and profound question characteristic of a young kid, prompting him to reply that the future is “what’s ahead of us.” The daughter says she doesn’t get it, so the dad replies “so now we’re in the present, but now we’re in the future,” before switching on his vehicle’s hands-free Super Cruise system and demonstrating the semi-autonomous driving technology.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO