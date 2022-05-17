ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Jason Isbell confirmed for ShoalsFest, here’s when you can get tickets

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – ShoalsFest is back for 2022; Lauderdale County native and Grammy-award winner Jason Isbell will be in town for the annual music festival…and he’ll be on stage both days.

The two-day festival will take place Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 in Florence’s McFarland Park.

Featured acts on Saturday include:

  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • Danielle Ponder
  • In the Round with Jason Isbell
  • John Paul White
  • Chris Tompkins and Gary Nichols
  • Wanda Band
  • Steve Trash

Headlining Saturday will be Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Sunday, Jason Isbell will return to headline, performing with the 400 Unit. Featured acts for Sunday include:

  • Drivin N Cryin
  • Amanda Shires
  • John Moreland
  • Billy Allen + The Pollies
  • Steve Trash

The lineup is subject to change; be sure to check the ShoalsFest website for the latest lineup.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m.

