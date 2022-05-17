Jason Isbell confirmed for ShoalsFest, here’s when you can get tickets
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – ShoalsFest is back for 2022; Lauderdale County native and Grammy-award winner Jason Isbell will be in town for the annual music festival…and he’ll be on stage both days.
The two-day festival will take place Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2 in Florence's McFarland Park.
Featured acts on Saturday include:
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Danielle Ponder
- In the Round with Jason Isbell
- John Paul White
- Chris Tompkins and Gary Nichols
- Wanda Band
- Steve Trash
Headlining Saturday will be Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Sunday, Jason Isbell will return to headline, performing with the 400 Unit. Featured acts for Sunday include:
- Drivin N Cryin
- Amanda Shires
- John Moreland
- Billy Allen + The Pollies
- Steve Trash
The lineup is subject to change; be sure to check the ShoalsFest website for the latest lineup.
