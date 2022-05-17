ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

RV fire Tuesday near I-95 in Jasper County closes lanes and backs up traffic

By Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

Lanes were closed on I-95, backing up traffic in Jasper County Tuesday after an RV caught fire, officials said.

The RV caught fire before I-95’s Exit 33 northbound, according to an alert from Jasper County Emergency Services. Following the fire, all lanes heading north were closed.

As of 1:30 p.m., officials did not have an estimate when the wreckage would be cleared or how long the backups were expected to last, according to Jasper County Fire Rescue Lt. Garret Lucas. Firefighters were still working to put out the fire at that time.

No injuries were reported, Lucas said.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes , according to the alert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmPHv_0fh99XCi00
An RV fire Tuesday near I-95 in Jasper County caused lane closures and traffic backups on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Jasper County Fire Rescue

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Northbound lanes of Talmadge Bridge closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police Department closed all northbound lanes of the Talmadge Bridge. Police will only say it is because of a person in crisis. Savannah police, Chatham County Police Department Marine Patrol, Savannah Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. Drivers are asked to use I-95 or GA Hwy 25 to get to South Carolina. We have a crew on the way to the bridge and will bring the latest information on WJCL 22 News at 11 p.m.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Former Beaufort mayor injured in boating accident

Former City of Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water following a boating accident on the Beaufort River today, Saturday, May 21. Keyserling was admitted to the intensive care unit at Beaufort Memorial Hospital and is reportedly now breathing on his own. According to...
BEAUFORT, SC
WJCL

Plane that crashed in Atlantic recovered off Bryan County coast

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A small plane that the U.S. Coast Guard, good Samaritans and others were searching for earlier this month has been recovered miles off the coast in Bryan County. The search began on May 6 after civilians called the Federal Aviation Administration to report seeing the...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jasper County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Jasper County, SC
Jasper County, SC
Accidents
WCBD Count on 2

Crash on I-26 closes all eastbound lanes near Harleyville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Wednesday morning crash is causing traffic delays for eastbound motorists along I-26 near the Harleyville area. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a crash is blocking all eastbound lanes near exit 177. The crash happened around 6:55 a.m., SCDOT said. As of now, no injuries have been reported. See […]
HARLEYVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Tybee Island Beach Bum parade to impact traffic

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Traffic will be impacted Friday evening during Tybee Island’s 35th annual Beach Bum Parade. The following changes will be coming to the island tomorrow: No parking on Butler Avenue from the Hwy 80 curve to Tybrisa Street No parking on Tybrissa Street from Butler Avenue to Strand Avenue 14 Street […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Interstate 95#Firefighters#Emergency Services#Accident
Charleston City Paper

West Ashley woman dies Friday after Wednesday fall at jail

A 38-year-old West Ashley woman who reportedly jumped Wednesday from a second-tier balcony has died, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed this evening. Patricia L. Sizemore, 38, of West Ashley was accused May 12 of two first-offense felony counts of controlled substance violations and two felony counts of distributing controlled substances near a school. Cash bond was set for $125,000 on May 13.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Crews battle Graniteville brush fire; no buildings damaged

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fire crews were called out to a brush fire in Aiken County on Tuesday night. Dispatchers say the fire was reported in the 500 block of Rainbow Falls Road in Graniteville around 10 p.m. Fire crews worked to put out the fire until the early hours...
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WJBF

High speed chase results in multi-vehicle crash in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol and local law enforcement officials are investigating a multi-car crash on Washington Road. The intersection of Washington Road and Belair were blocked after at least 8 cars were mangled. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 6 A Georgia State Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a U-Haul […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
WJBF

Aiken County Sheriffs Office investigating shooting near busy highway

Warrenville, Sc (WJBF)- The Aiken County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting  that happened on the 18 hundred block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Warrenville.  “ a few years ago there was a shooting off the driveway of the horse creek neighborhood  where  someone was killed“ said Bobby Griffin, who lives nearby. Several bullet holes seen on this […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Investigators working to find cause of Savannah house fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire in Savannah. Savannah Fire was dispatched to the 2000 block of East 36th Street shortly before 10:30 Wednesday morning. They found smoke streaming from a home and extinguished several small fires inside. Savannah Fire Arson...
SAVANNAH, GA
wfxg.com

Person shot in vehicle along Jefferson Davis Highway

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting along Jefferson Davis Highway. According to Captain Eric Abdullah, dispatch received a call from a woman in a vehicle at 9:42 a.m., Wednesday, stating that she had been shot. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim has been taken to an area hospital. No word the victim's condition at this time.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Missing 90-year-old man found, HPD says

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A missing 90-year-old has returned home, according to Hinesville Police Department (HPD). Virgil Morse was previously reported as being last seen by officers in Hinesville at GeoVista on Tuesday. HPD Captain William Oberlander reported he had returned home on Saturday.
HINESVILLE, GA
blufftontoday.com

Hardeeville OKs annexation after months of discussion

After more than four months of negotiations, Hardeeville City Council approved Thursday an annexation and development agreement for more than 2,000 acres known as the Karrh Tract. Mayor Harry Williams said the city included neighboring municipalities Bluffton, Beaufort County and Jasper County in some of the discussions because of the...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
wgac.com

CSRA News: Woman Shot in Aiken

A woman is undergoing treatment after being shot while driving in the 1800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway Wednesday morning. The victim called the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to report she had been shot around 9:45 a.m. Now authorities are asking the community for any tips that might lead them to the shooter or shooters. The victim was driving a white Honda Accord and authorities say the suspect or suspects could have been traveling in either direction on Jefferson Davis Highway.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
838
Followers
107
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy