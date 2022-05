TODAY: Showers and storms will continue through the day, with our biggest concern being for localized flooding with repeated rainfall over some already wet areas. Otherwise, severe weather is unlikely, but an isolated strong storm near I-44 yet again cannot be ruled out. Overall, expect a wet and cool day with highs in the low 60s southeast of Columbia, and 50s to the northwest. Rain will come to an end after the dinner hour for most; closer to late evening.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO