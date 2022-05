MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — At a glance, it seemed like a Southern pandemic success story in a most unlikely place. A small county northeast of Chattanooga, along the twisting banks of Chickamauga Lake, for much of the past year has reported the highest covid-19 vaccination rate in Tennessee and one of the highest in the […] The post This rural, red Tennessee county was a vaccine success story. Not anymore. appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.

MEIGS COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO