Loriele Nix to be Sworn-in as 2022 Junior Mayor Of Gaithersburg

Montgomery Planning will provide background on the study, and initial strategies to advance the vision of the 2012 Wheaton CBD and Vicinity Sector Plan. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will hold a community open house for the Wheaton Downtown Study on June 14, 2022 (4 – 7:00 p.m.) at M-NCPPC’s Wheaton Headquarters Auditorium (2425 Reedie Drive, Floor 2, Wheaton, MD 20902). At the open house, Montgomery Planning staff will provide an overview of the purpose of the study, discuss strengths, opportunities and challenges within the Wheaton Central Business District, and present initial strategies to further the implementation of the 2012 Wheaton CBD and Vicinity Sector Plan. The open house is in-person only and the presentation will be made available on demand.

WHEATON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO