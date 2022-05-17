ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Loriele Nix to be Sworn-in as 2022 Junior Mayor Of Gaithersburg

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoriele’s Oath of Office Ceremony & the passing of the gavel from outgoing Junior Mayor will take place June 6. Per the City of Gaithersburg: More than 80 fourth graders participated in the City’s Annual Junior Mayor Essay contest. Out of five finalists, Loriele Nix of Summit Hall Elementary School was...

Mayor Brandon Scott Rode His Bike To Work. Here’s Why

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the 25th annual Bike To Work Day in Baltimore. The city joined several others nationwide that are promoting cycling as a way to stay healthy and protect our environment. In honor of the occasion, Mayor Brandon Scott biked to City Hall on Friday morning. “I encourage residents to consider biking as a viable option commuting to work and wherever else you need to go,” he said. After arriving at City Hall, Scott held a news conference alongside city transportation staff and biking partners. The message? Whether you’re going to work, running errands or heading to the playground, consider biking there...
BALTIMORE, MD
Community Invited to Attend Wheaton Downtown Study Open House on June 14

Montgomery Planning will provide background on the study, and initial strategies to advance the vision of the 2012 Wheaton CBD and Vicinity Sector Plan. WHEATON, MD – The Montgomery County Planning Department, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will hold a community open house for the Wheaton Downtown Study on June 14, 2022 (4 – 7:00 p.m.) at M-NCPPC’s Wheaton Headquarters Auditorium (2425 Reedie Drive, Floor 2, Wheaton, MD 20902). At the open house, Montgomery Planning staff will provide an overview of the purpose of the study, discuss strengths, opportunities and challenges within the Wheaton Central Business District, and present initial strategies to further the implementation of the 2012 Wheaton CBD and Vicinity Sector Plan. The open house is in-person only and the presentation will be made available on demand.
WHEATON, MD
Additional Information on 11 People and Organizations Honored by MoCo Board of Education

The Montgomery County Board of Education recently honored 11 individuals and organizations during its annual Distinguished Service Awards ceremony. The Board established the awards to recognize and show appreciation for exemplary contributions to public education and to MCPS by members of the community, businesses, MCPS staff and school volunteers. Read...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Montgomery Co. celebrates the return of absent students back to the classroom

Dozens of middle school students from Montgomery County, Maryland, were in a Rockville courtroom this week but not for a trial. Instead, they were attending a celebration. The 49 students were among the successful graduates of the county’s Truancy Prevention Program. The initiative is designed to help middle school students who’ve missed between 18-36 days of school get back to class and back on track.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Town of Kensington to Host Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration

The Town of Kensington’s Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration will be taking place June 18, 2022 from 12:00-4p.m., in St. Paul Park, with a rain date of June 19th. The street address of the park is 10564 St. Paul Street, Kensington, MD 20895. Below you will see a piece titled Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration Brings History to Life in St. Paul Park by Kenna Barrett Member of the Kensington Racial Justice Committee via the May journal of the Town of Kensington:
KENSINGTON, MD
Truck Day Event This Saturday, May 21 in Gaithersburg

“Public Works Week” is a national week in May to honor essential workers. In recognition of employees of the Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOTs) Division of Highway Services, a social media campaign is underway highlighting the essential work they do. The week will conclude with a free, family-friendly Truck Day event on Saturday, May 21, that will allow the public to tour and sit in County-owned vehicles.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Argyle Principal, James Allrich, Named MDMASSP Principal of the Year

Argyle principal, James Allrich, has been named the MDMASSP Principal of the Year. “I am so grateful to be named the MDMASSP Principal of the Year 2023. This award comes as a result of great coaching, a great staff and great family support. I am humbled and thankful.” he tweeted on Thursday, May 19th. Mr. James Allrich was selected as the recipient of the 2022 Dr. Edward Shirley Award for Excellence in Educational Administration and Supervision earlier this year. He has been principal at Argyle Middle School in Silver Spring since 2015.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Council President Gabe Albornoz’s Statement on the FY23 Operating Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program

Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz made the following statement about the Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Budget and the Fiscal Year 2023-2028 Capital Improvements Program. The Council’s final vote on the capital and operating budgets for Montgomery County is scheduled for May 26. Below is Council President Albornoz’s full...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Community Invited to the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Placemaking Festival Virtual Kickoff Meeting on June 1

Montgomery Planning and the Better Block Foundation invite community members to collaborate to reimagine the Briggs Chaney Park and Ride area through a placemaking festival on October 21 and 22. WHEATON, MD –The Montgomery County Planning Departmentand the Dallas-based nonprofit Better Block Foundation invite residents and business owners to collaborate...
FAIRLAND, MD
DC Housing Authority launches waitlist update campaign

The District of Columbia Housing Authority (DCHA) is hoping to increase public housing opportunities for currently waitlisted families. To accomplish this, they are recommending that all qualifying families update their contact and household information within the next two months, according to a press release. This opportunity is only open to...
WASHINGTON, DC
COVID Cases Are Surging In Montgomery County Schools

One Montgomery County elementary school has reinstated its mask mandate amid the surge. COVID cases in Montgomery County Public Schools are spiking, reaching their highest levels since the January omicron wave. More than 2,910 cases have been reported amongst students and staff in the past 10 days, according to MCPS...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Statement from Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich on the County Council’s Preliminary Agreement on the Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Budget

“I want to thank the County Council for their hard work, diligence, and input toward amending and approving the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) operating and capital budgets. Today’s preliminary agreement marks the informal end of the budget cycle, and I am pleased the Council has agreed on 99.8 percent of my recommended FY23 budget.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
MoCo DEP Provides Reason For Bright Green Creek in North Bethesda

The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection has explained the vibrant green color of a creek located behind Commonwealth Drive in North Bethesda (in the area of Old Georgetown Rd and Nicholson Ln). Photos below by Instagram user @rachelwulfe. “Our office has been working with the nearby Fallswood Condos on...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
Poolesville to Host 4th of July Fireworks Event

The Town of Poolesville and Upper Montgomery County Fire Department will be presenting a a fireworks show in Poolesville this July 4th. The show will take place at the soccer fields on Hughes Rd and Sugarland on Monday, July 4th (gates open at 5pm). New food trucks will be at...
POOLESVILLE, MD

Community Policy