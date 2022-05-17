ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infrared imaging to measure glymphatic function

By SPIE--International Society for Optics, Photonics
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe glymphatic system facilitates fluid exchange in the central nervous system and clears dissolved wastes. This anatomically organized movement occurs primarily during sleep and is supported by astroglial neural cells via water channels called aquaporins. These channels line the perivascular pathways and facilitate cerebrospinal fluid and interstitial fluid exchange throughout the...

#Infrared#Stroke#Brain Regions#Traumatic Brain Injury#Glymphatic System#Uw
