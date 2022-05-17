Two workers seriously injured by electric shocks while paving in Burlington

Two workers seriously injured by electric shock while paving in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A very close call for some workers on a paving crew in Burlington on Tuesday. The men were hurt by electric shocks when a dump truck bucket touched live electrical wires on a job site on Carey Avenue.

The first victim, a 20-year-old, was operating a skid-steer loader when he was hit by the shock. The second worker, who tried to help him, was shocked too.

A third worker then jumped into the dump truck to lower the bucket that was touching the live wire.

The first worker suffered severe burns and has life-threatening injuries, according to Assistant Fire Andrew Connerty. He was rushed to Mass General Hospital.

The second victim, with less serious burns, was taken to Lahey Hospital.

The owner of the home where the work was being done is credited with quickly realizing what was going on, and then calling 911 immediately to get help for the workers. OSHA investigators were called to the scene as well. The accident happened just after 8:00 a.m. near 8 Care Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

