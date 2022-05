Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (protocols) is available for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Thursday. Horford was considered doubtful on Wednesday, but he was upgraded to questionable less than 24 hours later and has now received the green light. Robert Williams and Grant Williams will have reduced roles from Game 1 and Daniel Theis will likely be extremely limited.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO