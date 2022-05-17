ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain, CO

Survey for city funding will open for Fountain residents

By Alina Lee
 4 days ago

FOUNTIAN, Colo. — The City of Fountain will launch an online and telephone survey regarding new funding for the city’s Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Service Departments.

Courtesy of City of Fountain

The online survey will begin May 18 and stay open until the evening of June 1.

“Citizens’ opinions matter, and we want to hear from Fountain residents,” City of Fountain shared in a press release.

There are several ways for Fountain voters and residents to participate in the survey:

  • Visiting www.fountaincolorado.org/residents/publicsafetysurvey . This link will be available at 2 p.m. on May 18.
  • Some voters and residents will receive a text message on their cell phones or electronic devices on May n18, inviting them to participate in the survey. The text will have the City of Fountain logo at the top.
  • Voters can find a link to the survey on the City of Fountain Government’s official Facebook page, where a post will be pinned at the top of the page.
  • Residents who have the MyFountain CO app will receive a push notification with information on how to complete the survey.

Survey answers are anonymous and confidential.

