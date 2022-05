ST. LOUIS – An action-packed severe weather weekend leads to heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and lightning all hitting the St. Louis region Saturday. The St. Louis region has noticed some on and off showers and storms into late Saturday evening, with precipitation slowly shifting southeast through the night. Due to the slow-moving nature of the cold front, multiple rounds of heavy rain may move over the same areas leading to flash flooding concerns. Severe thunderstorm warnings are also possible through the evening.

