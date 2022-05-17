Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game

On Thursday, several pieces of legislation passed through the Michigan Legislature and were signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Bills covered everything from addressing the health care shortage (House Bill 5089) to expanding prescription drug refill access (Senate Bill 166) and creating a fund to help fight the opioid crisis in Michigan (Senate Bill 993).
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida's unemployment rate dipped to 3% last month, with all 10 industries tracked in the state showing year over year job growth. The seasonally-adjusted jobless rate in Florida hasn't been this low since February 2020, the month before the new coronavirus started spreading in the U.S. The state's unemployment rate in April was down 2.1 percentage points from a year ago.
LANSING, Mich (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday signed expansions to Michigan's crime victim compensation fund, which ranks worst in the nation for application rates, according to the Alliance for Safety and Justice. Hurdles in the state’s laws for victims and their families to apply for the crime...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. UPDATE: Michigan State Police arrested Brandon Jeffery Gear at 10:54 p.m. May 19. He was arrested at a cabin he entered near 11 Mile Rd and M-20. He is lodged in the Midland County Jail. He will be arraigned in Midland County District Court on multiple felony charges May 20.
One of the four people who died in a fire at a Massachusetts apartment building last weekend had filed a defamation lawsuit against right-wing radio host Alex Jones and his InfoWars website in 2018, alleging they falsely identified him as the gunman in a massacre at a Florida high school.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A firefighter lieutenant has been accused of transporting and harboring migrants who entered Puerto Rico illegally, federal authorities announced Thursday. Pedro Rafael Rodríguez Garnier, 54, allegedly met and transported multiple migrants in the island’s southwest in August 2019 and offered them food and...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A former interim mayor in Puerto Rico pleaded guilty Thursday to participating in a bribery conspiracy just weeks after the ex-mayor he replaced pleaded guilty in the same case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Ramón Conde Meléndez, who also once served as director...
