Winning numbers drawn in 'Midday Daily 4' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida's unemployment rate dipped to 3% last month, with all 10 industries tracked in the state showing year over year job growth. The seasonally-adjusted jobless rate in Florida hasn't been this low since February 2020, the month before the new coronavirus started spreading in the U.S. The state's unemployment rate in April was down 2.1 percentage points from a year ago.

