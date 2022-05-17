Stewart’s Shops remodels stores across New York

A popular NY state park is hiring lifeguards for the summer season. Summertime and the livin' is easy.... I have many fond memories of Lake Taghkanic with friends and family, and am still making memories these days. I love it there. The park sits adjacent to the Taconic State Parkway in the southern part of Columbia County. The land was donated to the state in 1929 by D. McRae Livingston with the requirement that Lake Charlotte's name would be changed to Lake Taghkanic. A Civilian Conservation Corps was established at the park in 1933, housing laborers tasked with constructing the park's water tower, beach, bathhouse, and cabin area.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO