Stewart’s Shops remodels stores across New York

By Isabella Colello
cnyhomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops’ are getting a facelift. The local convenience store company has confirmed that it has already remodeled ten shops across New York this spring. According to Stewart’s Shops, remodeling a...

Comments / 2

Comments / 0

