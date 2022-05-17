ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Average gas price hits new high in Washington

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c1rax_0fh95bME00

Nearly every state in the U.S. is above $4 a gallon for gas, with Washington nearly leading the pack after breaking the $5 a gallon average on Monday, according to AAA.

As of May 17, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Washington is $5.095, a new highest recorded average price and the fourth-highest in the nation.

Just one week ago, the average was $4.871. One year ago? Only $3.539 a gallon.

According to AAA, the increase is due primarily to the high cost of crude oil, which is near $110 a barrel.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

Consumers are asking if this is the peak, but according to AAA, it may not be.

Gasoline in the summer typically adds 7 to 10 cents per gallon, depending on the market.

More information can be found at aaa.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

D J
4d ago

I'm not waiting to thank them in Nov. If seen in a gas station with a Biden or Inslee sticker on your car......I hope your dental insurance is up to date.

Reply
22
Paul Smith
4d ago

Remember to thank the Democrat voter in your life. Without their support Brandon couldn't have done it.

Reply
42
Ron Sanford
4d ago

thanks Joe and inslee you are doing a great job at raising inflation

Reply
7
Related
KARE 11

How high will gas prices go this summer?

MINNEAPOLIS — As the summer travel season approaches, gas prices are rapidly rising again, and predictions say they could end up in record territory. On March 11, the highest average price for a gallon of regular gas ever recorded in the U.S. was $4.33. Now, AAA is reporting the...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
CNET

Gas Prices Will Pass $6 a Gallon This Summer, Analysts Predict. When Will They Hit the Brakes?

Gas prices have put the pedal to the metal, as the national average continues to speed past $4.50 a gallon. On Thursday, a gallon of gas swelled to $4.59, according to AAA. Unadjusted for inflation, that's about a quarter more than the previous all-time high of $4.33, reached on March 11. The new record also represents nearly a 50-cent jump from a month ago and $1.55 a gallon more than this time last year.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Average Cost#Aaa#Cox Media Group
FOXBusiness

US gas prices could surge to $4.50 a gallon, expert says

Gas prices hit another record Wednesday, but one expert projects things could get even worse for U.S. motorists. The national average retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.40. However, Andy Lipow, the president of Lipow Oil Associates, estimated that the national average could soon surge as high as $4.50 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Gas prices will surpass $6 nationwide by August, JPMorgan says

The average national retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline is projected to surpass $6 by the of summer, according to a recent JPMorgan research note. On Wednesday, the national average hit another record, reaching $4.56 per gallon, according to AAA. That's already up nearly 50 cents from a month ago, and $1.52 from this time last year, according to AAA's recent data.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOXBusiness

Gas prices could soon reach $4.75, expert says

The national average retail price for a gallon of regular gasoline is projected to reach $4.75 over the next two weeks, according to an industry expert. On Monday, the national average hit a record high of $4.48 per gallon, according to data from AAA. Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

USA Oil and Gas Employment Set to Rebound

Employment in the U.S. oil and gas industry is set to rebound in the coming years and surpass pre-Covid levels, according to new research by Rystad Energy. The company noted that the total number of jobs in 2027 is expected to hit 1.09 million, which it highlighted was a “marginal increase” from the 1.07 million in the sector pre-Covid in 2019. U.S. oil and gas employment is set to expand by 12.5 percent this year, rising from around 863,000 to 971,000 total jobs by the end of 2022, according to Rystad.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Rising gas prices affecting over half of consumers' summer plans

Traveling this summer has become more of a challenge as gas prices continue to hit record highs. According to a recent GasBuddy survey, 70% of consumers admitted that their summer travel plans have been affected by the rising prices at the pump, an increase of 24% from 2021. Meanwhile, the...
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Summer electric bill shocker coming

Summer is right around the corner, which means jamming up those air conditioning units. However, with the cost of energy rising, cooling down the house in the midst of the sweltering summer heat is going to cost more than usual. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that on average...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
96K+
Followers
109K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy