Average gas price hits new high in Washington

Nearly every state in the U.S. is above $4 a gallon for gas, with Washington nearly leading the pack after breaking the $5 a gallon average on Monday, according to AAA.

As of May 17, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Washington is $5.095, a new highest recorded average price and the fourth-highest in the nation.

Just one week ago, the average was $4.871. One year ago? Only $3.539 a gallon.

According to AAA, the increase is due primarily to the high cost of crude oil, which is near $110 a barrel.

“The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year.”

Consumers are asking if this is the peak, but according to AAA, it may not be.

Gasoline in the summer typically adds 7 to 10 cents per gallon, depending on the market.

More information can be found at aaa.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group