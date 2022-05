Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's game against right-hander Humberto Castellanos and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cubs are giving Suzuki a standard breather after six straight starts. Rafael Ortega is sliding over to right field while Christopher Morel moves out to center. Jonathan Villar is returning to the lineup in place of Suzuki to play second base and bat seventh.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO