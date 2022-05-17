ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey, ID

Lockdown at Wood River Middle School Lifted, Authorities Sweeping Building

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Wood River authorities are combing through a middle school in Hailey following a brief lockdown Tuesday morning. According to the Blaine County School District, a little after 10 a.m....

Comments / 1

Boil Advisory for Richfield

RICHFIELD, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents of Richfield have been advised to boil their water if they are on the town system. Luanne Swainston sent a brief message saying there is a Water Boil Advisory because of low pressure in the town water system. There is a possibility that the advisory could be lifted by this evening but, more than likely early Friday morning. The city can be reached at (208) 487-2755.
RICHFIELD, ID
Help Clean Park North of the Snake River Canyon, Saturday (5/21)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Volunteers are needed to help clean up the area north of the Snake River Canyon in Jerome County used for a variety of recreational activities. The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District Office, Southern Idaho Off-road Association, Magic Valley ATV Riders, and Jerome County have teamed up to host a clean-up day this Saturday, May 21, at the Snake River Canyon Park which is often a spot for people to dump trash illegally. Cleanup will start at around 8 a.m. and go to 2 p.m. “Over the past few years, we have seen an incredible increase of recreation on the public lands that we manage,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner David Freiberg in a prepared statement. “Ongoing volunteer efforts like these play an important role in our management efforts to help ensure public lands remain clean, safe, and beautiful.” Those who want to help out are encouraged to wear appropriate clothing for working outside along with some sturdy gloves. Volunteers should also bring a rake or shovel. Southern Idaho Off-road Association will provide a pizza lunch for volunteers. There are several specific areas where people have dumped trash illegally that will be focused on. The annual cleanup has happened for the past 23 years.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Cheney Drive in Twin Falls to be Closed Starting Thursday (5/19-5/27)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Work for a new Twin Falls fire station will close off part of Cheney Drive for several days starting Thursday (5/19). 5J Excavation will be digging utility trenches across Cheney Drive for Twin Falls Fire Station #2, which the city broke ground for last week. The closure will block off the roadway forcing drivers to use North College Road, signs will be in place to direct drivers around the construction. People will still be able to use the car wash at the corner of Washington St and Cheney, the road will be closed off just past the driveway. The work should last for about a week.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Blaine County Sheriff: Passenger Hit by Rock That Fell From Gravel Truck

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A female passenger in a pickup was hospitalized when a rock crashed through the windshield late last week in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Krupa, 24, of Sterling, Virginia was taken to an area hospital on the afternoon of May 12, when a rock fell from a passing gravel truck and struck her in the shoulder. The rock appeared to be larger than a softball in an image shared by the sheriff's office. The incident happened near the Butte County Line on U.S. Highway 26. The driver of the pickup was not injured and was able to drive the vehicle away from the scene.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
Bridge North of Gooding Being Replaced

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-The bridge that spans the Big Wood River north of Gooding is being replaced with a much newer structure. The Idaho Transportation Department said work started this week to replaced the bridge built in 1947 on State Highway 46. ITD said the bridge has reached the end of its life. The new bridge will be built 3.5 feet higher than the current structure, wider, and longer. Project Manager Tom Logan said the bridge will allow for more flood water to flow underneath with the increased height. Crews will start work by setting up temporary traffic signals. Part of the bridge will be torn down while traffic is reduced down to one lane. ITD said drivers will be directed by the temporary traffic signal and could take anywhere from two to three minutes wait time. Vehicles wider than 12 feet will have to find an alternate route. ITD said it plans on four temporary road closures on SH-46 while construction takes place that will require drivers to use a detour (see below). The new bridge is expected to be complete by fall.
GOODING, ID
BLM Advisory Council, Public to Tour Proposed Magic Valley Wind Farm

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-A field tour is planned for mid-June of the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy project east of Shoshone. The Bureau of Land Management, Idaho Resource Advisory Council, and the Proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project Subcommittee plan on touring the area around Wilson Butte, Minidoka National Historic Site, and Sid Butte where hundreds of wind turbines could sit. Magic Valley Energy is proposing to build a wind farm in the area and is seeking federal approval. The public can participate in the tour on June 15, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and must RSVP before Wednesday, June 1. The tour will start and end at the BLM Twin Falls District Office on Addison Ave. The public must provide their own transportation and food; a high clearance vehicle is recommended. Following the field tour, a public comment period will be held at the BLM Twin Falls office. Written comments can be submitted ahead of time to MJ Byrne, BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council Coordinator at mbyrne@blm.gov. “The Idaho Resource Advisory Council and the Subcommittee provide an important avenue for the BLM to gain public input on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Energy project in addition to the public involvement opportunities that the National Environmental Policy Act process offers,” said Karen Kelleher, Idaho State Director for the BLM in a prepared statement. “We greatly appreciate these individuals who volunteer their time to share their perspectives and enhance the agency’s decision making.” Those wanting to join the June 15, the tour can RSVP by contacting Julie Clark, Acting Public Affairs Officer, BLM Twin Falls District, jdclark@blm.gov or (707) 616-8291.
SHOSHONE, ID
Why too Many People in Idaho are Resigning from their Jobs

Companies all across America have signs in their windows looking for employees, and day by day goes by without the spots being filled. With so many job openings, it is surprising more people aren't applying, but what else is surprising is how many people are resigning from their jobs. Yes, they can resign and go to one of those many openings, but that isn't happening. How so many people are quitting their jobs and getting by is a mystery, but what states are seeing the most resignations?
TWIN FALLS, ID
See Plans for North Blue Lakes (US 93) Rehabilitation Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The northernmost part of Blue Lakes Boulevard is set to get a makeover in the coming months in Twin Falls. The Idaho Transportation Department will be showing the plans this Thursday (May 19) for construction on Blue Lakes Blvd (U.S. Highway 93) from Pole Line Road and the Perrine Bridge. The meeting will be hosted at Twin Falls High School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and online. ITD said the pavement will be replaced, upgrades will be made to pedestrian ramps to meet ADA standards, and the traffic signal at Blue Lakes and Fillmore Street/Bridgeview Boulevard will be replaced. The meeting Thursday will be an open house format where people can drop in between the posted hours and chat with ITD staff and see the plans. The online presentation will be available on May 20. The first phase of the U.S. 93 project is already underway between Grandview Drive and Blue Lakes Blvd.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Fire Takes Everything from Jerome Firefighter and Family

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The assistant fire chief for the Jerome Rural Fire Department lost his home to a fire earlier this week. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Assistant Fire Chief Larry Robbins and his family after they were left with only the clothes they had on when a fire took their home, camp trailer, and several vehicles just after midnight on May 12. According to the account, fire crews arrived to find the house, trailer and vehicles on fire. The neighbors alerted the Robbins family who were able to get out safely. Three fire agencies responded to help get the fire under control and extinguished. All of the their belongings were a total lost. "Assistant Chief Larry Robbins has dedicated most of his adult life to helping others in their worst moments and in times of need. His family has sacrificed while he has devoted his time to the service of the community with the Jerome Rural Fire Department," said the GoFundMe account. The creators of the account are trying to raise $100,000 for the Robbins family. As of Sunday evening nearly $4,000 was donated. The cause is under investigation.
JEROME, ID
Why Idaho Isn’t a Good State to be a Police Officer

This past weekend Twin Falls held a law enforcement appreciation lunch to thank all the law enforcement in the area for all that they do. They had hotdogs and hamburgers and it was a great way to say thank you and get to know them. These men and women risk their lives every day so the residents of the Magic Valley can feel safe. They decide to take these risks every day to protect us, but when comparing their job to other states, is Idaho the best place to be a cop in today's world?
TWIN FALLS, ID
Paving Resumes on Idaho 75 North of Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A paving project is set to ramp up next week in the Wood River Valley that will detour traffic for several weeks. The Idaho Transportation Department announced paving on State Highway 75 north of Hailey will begin again on Monday as part of a resurfacing project that has been done in several phases in and around the town. Officials say it will extend the life of the highway and provide a much better driving experience for travelers. Paving will start at Ohio Gulch Road and head south to Buttercup Road then continue on to the south with a road detour for traffic. The detour will take highway traffic from McKercher Boulevard to Buttercup Road. The detour will start on May 19, and be in place for roughly two weeks.“Ours crews will not work during the Memorial Day weekend to allow for heavier traffic to flow more smoothly through the region,” ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé said in a prepared statement. Once paving is complete crews will begin striping which will include a design change at Ohio Gulch and Starweather Drive. The entire project is expected to wrap up in June.
HAILEY, ID
Man Shot in Twin Falls Sunday Morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that injured a man. Police released limited information Sunday following the 2 a.m. shooting on the 1400 block of Filmore Street. TFPD said the man in his 30s was shot but, did not receive life-threatening injuries. Police said they spoke to one witness at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Strasser (208) 735-7279. More information to come...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Tourists Beware! Why Idaho Isn’t a Great Place to Take a Summer Vacation

Hard as it is to believe and as fast as it is coming, summer is almost here. School is getting our or already is, the weather is getting warmer, and summer travel is fast approaching. Some families go to the same location every summer or don't take one at all, but others will often take a trip to see something new. Deciding where to go can be tough, and often figuring out where to travel takes days, weeks, and sometimes months to plan. Where are the best places to travel in the United States for the summer, and is Idaho one of the best places for tourists to visit?
BOISE, ID
8 Events Happening in Twin Falls and the Magic Valley this Weekend

School is getting out and summer is approaching quickly. The weather seems to be consistently getting warmer, and the events are piling up every weekend. This weekend is packed full of events, and there is no reason to be bored or inside in Twin Falls this weekend, unless you want to be. Here are some of the many events taking place this weekend around Twin and the Magic Valley.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Don’t Miss Destruction, Explosions, and Mayhem this Month Near Twin Falls

The weather has gotten nicer, and people are looking for a reason to get outside. One of the things that is better than getting outside and enjoying the weather is doing so while watching car destruction, giant trucks, and explosions. If you want to take your kids to a fun show or find entertainment yourself, then you are going to want to head to Glenns Ferry this weekend for a monster truck show you won't want to miss.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
