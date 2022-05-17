Lockdown at Wood River Middle School Lifted, Authorities Sweeping Building

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-The assistant fire chief for the Jerome Rural Fire Department lost his home to a fire earlier this week. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Assistant Fire Chief Larry Robbins and his family after they were left with only the clothes they had on when a fire took their home, camp trailer, and several vehicles just after midnight on May 12. According to the account, fire crews arrived to find the house, trailer and vehicles on fire. The neighbors alerted the Robbins family who were able to get out safely. Three fire agencies responded to help get the fire under control and extinguished. All of the their belongings were a total lost. "Assistant Chief Larry Robbins has dedicated most of his adult life to helping others in their worst moments and in times of need. His family has sacrificed while he has devoted his time to the service of the community with the Jerome Rural Fire Department," said the GoFundMe account. The creators of the account are trying to raise $100,000 for the Robbins family. As of Sunday evening nearly $4,000 was donated. The cause is under investigation.

JEROME, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO