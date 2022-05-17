Is Brentford vs Leeds on TV? Channel, live stream, kick-off time and team news for Premier League match

IT'S do or die for Leeds as they travel to Brentford for the final day of the season.

The Whites started well under new boss Jesse Marsch following the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa, but their form has taken a turn for the worse at just the wrong time.

After a run of five games without a win, a Leeds side that looked relatively safe go to Brentford being anything but.

However they did pick up what could be a crucial point as Pascal Struijk headed home a late equaliser against Brighton in a 1-1 draw last week.

And the Bees will be in confident mood having dispatched another of the Premier League's strugglers last week.

Brentford picked up a 3-2 win over Everton at Goodison and go into the final day knowing a win could earn them a top half finish in their maiden top flight campaign.

What time does Brentford vs Leeds kick off?

Brentford vs Leeds takes place on Sunday, May 22.

The match kicks off at 4pm UK time.

It takes place at the Brentford Community Stadium.

When the sides met in December, Patrick Bamford got a last minute equaliser for Leeds in a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

What TV channel is Leeds vs Brentford on and can I live stream it?

TV channels have yet to be allocated for the Premier League's final weekend.

A decision will be made once the midweek round of fixtures has concluded.

Team news

Brentford have no injury or suspension worries ahead of this game.

Tyler Roberts, Patrick Bamford and Adam Forshaw are all set to miss out for Leeds through injury.

