Detroit ACE joins Comerica Bank, 313 Presents, and Olympia Development of Michigan to present Detroit Public Schools' An Evening of Fine Arts at the Fox Theatre

The free event features middle and high school students at the Historic Fox Theatre

The City of Detroit Office of Arts, Culture, & Entrepreneurship (Detroit ACE) joins Olympia Development of Michigan, 313 Presents, and sponsor Comerica Bank to present the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s (DPSCD) An Evening of Fine Arts at the Fox Theatre on 7PM Thursday, May 19.

The signature event returns to the Fox Theatre for the first time since 2013 and kicks off DPSCD’s inaugural “Come Home” Alumni Hall of Fame festivities.

An Evening of Fine Arts is the culminating activity for more than 200 students who were selected from DPSCD’s middle and high school fine and performing arts departments and showcases the tremendous talent within the district. It is a celebration of the students’ achievements and provides them with a one-of-a-kind experience that will shape their future endeavors. The community will see performances by the top instrumental music ensembles, vocal music ensembles, dance companies, and theatre excerpts. In addition, original works of art by the district’s top visual artists will be displayed in the Fox Theatre’s Grand Lobby.

"Students' creativity, voice, and critical thinking skills are sharpened through the arts,” said DPSCD Superintendent Nikolai Vitti. “As a foundation of our reform, we established an art or music program at each DPSCD school because we knew that our students' talents would not be developed without this programming. More importantly, access to the arts allows students to define and understand beauty. This simply develops better people and citizens.

"The return of the Evening of Fine Arts is a strong signal of the district’s return to its rich legacy. It continues to be encouraging to see business partners and organizations embrace our whole child commitment to our students and families. DPS has served as the pipeline for so many talented performers through the decades. Events such as this allow us to see our students’ talents annually on one of Detroit’s largest and most historic stage: The Fox Theatre.”

Through their partnership, 313 Presents, Olympia Development, Comerica Bank, and the City of Detroit are supporting community initiatives focused on youth empowerment. The philanthropic outreach combines resources from each partner to engage and connect community organizations and schools to the Fox Theatre. In the fall, the partnership will launch a Workforce Development Lunch and Learn Series with Detroit students.

Olympia Development and the entire Ilitch organization have supported Detroit Public Schools students over the years through financial and in-kind donations, volunteerism, internships, educational programs, and more. An Evening of Fine Arts is a natural extension of this long-standing partnership.

“We are honored to join with Detroit Public Schools Community District to bring this signature event back to the historic Fox Theatre, shining the spotlight on these phenomenal students in Detroit as they pursue their dreams and inspire those around them,” said Christopher Ilitch, President, and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “We applaud these young people for their dedication to excellence in academics and in the fine arts, and we’re proud to support them in achieving their incredible potential as students and members of the community."

The Fox Theatre, which celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2018, has hosted the world’s greatest performers and continues to provide generations of Detroiters countless memories as one of the most iconic theaters in the world.

313 Presents President Howard Handler, said: “Offering DPS students the opportunity to showcase their incredible talent on the same stage in which the biggest names in show business have performed aligns perfectly with our mission to provide access to amazing entertainment and alive moments inspired by the soul of Detroit. Our hope is this will provide inspiration and support to students who have a love for the arts.“

Rochelle Riley, the city’s Director of Arts and Culture, said “It is vital that we not only celebrate excellence but celebrate it early. Our children who want to become part of one of the nation’s most vibrant and accomplished creative workforces, need to know that they don’t have to leave Detroit to be great and they can take great stages before Carnegie Hall. They can be showcased at one of our preeminent venues – the Fox Theatre. They deserve it, and so does the city. I cannot wait to see them shine.”

About An Evening of Fine Arts

In 1989, An Evening of Fine Arts began as a way in which to showcase the advanced music programs in the Detroit Public Schools. Over the years it grew to include other art forms, including dance, theatre, and visual arts. Some of America’s most prolific artists were nurtured in the Detroit Public Schools and many have performed as students in this event. EFA took place at the Fox Theatre for many years to sold-out audiences. In 2014, the district moved the evet to school auditoriums due to a lack of funding needed to produce the concert at the Fox Theatre. Today, there is a renewed commitment within the Detroit Public Schools Community District to ensuring the arts in the education of Detroit’s children. All DPSCD schools proudly have a music and/or arts program. Admission to An Evening of Fine Arts is free and open to the public, but patrons must have a ticket to enter. Tickets are available in advance at participating schools, the DPSCD Office of Fine Arts, and the Eventbrite link below;

For more info about An Evening of Fine Arts visit Detroitk12.org and follow the district on Facebook at Detroit Public Schools Community District, Twitter at @Detroitk12, and Instagram at @Detroitk12.

About the Fox Theatre

The Fox Theatre, headquartered in The District Detroit, is the city’s crown jewel. A premier venue for live music and entertainment and one of the largest and busiest theaters in the world, the Fox Theatre was established in 1928 and purchased by Michael and Marian Ilitch in 1987. In 1989, it was recognized as a National Historic Landmark after the Ilitch organization completed a $12 million restoration, returning the venue to its original splendor. The world-class theatre ranked sixth in the nation and seventh in the world in Pollstar’s 2019 Year-End Rankings for Top 200 Theatres.

Comerica Bank Comerica Bank is a Dallas-based financial services company headquartered in Dallas with retail banking operations in Texas, Michigan, Arizona, California, and Florida, with select business operations in several other U.S. states, as well as in Canada and Mexico.

Olympia Development of Michigan

Olympia Development of Michigan, an Ilitch company, is a real estate development firm dedicated to improving the lives of people who live, work, and play in Detroit and beyond.

313 Presents

313 Presents is Detroit’s premier live entertainment company, promoting and presenting concerts, theatrical productions, sporting events, and family shows at six world-class venues across southeast Michigan.

Detroit ACE

The City Office of Arts, Culture, and Entrepreneurship (Detroit ACE) guides the City of Detroit’s investment in arts, culture, and history and works to improve the business stature and success of the city’s creative workforce.