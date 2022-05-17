Ken Harmon -- Candidate for County Commisison District 2

A decision from the City Council's May 17 meeting opened the door for the new Tiger Sushi restaurant at 40 East Center Street by granting their liquor license request. Joshua Williams applied for a drinking establishment license which will allow on-premises liquor sales. Positive recommendations from the City Clerk's office and the Fallon Police Department were presented to the council. Part of Williams's license request included a floor plan showing only table seating and a sushi bar. Councilwoman Kelly Frost asked, “It looks like from your layout that you don't actually have a bar area. So, you will be just serving drinks with people's dinners, is that correct?” to which Williams replied, “Yes ma'am. We will have the liquor in the back for now until we get the second floor ready, and we plan to have the bar up there.” Mayor Ken Tedford then instructed Williams saying, “When you get to the bar upstairs you will need to bring that plan back into the Building Department. They will have to approve that layout too.” No public comment was made regarding the request, and the council unanimously approved Williams's liquor license.

FALLON, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO