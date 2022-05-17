ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Ken Harmon -- Candidate for County Commisison District 2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was born and raised in Churchill County and attended Churchill County school district through 12th grade. I have been involved in agriculture and farming for the last 23 years. I am a fourth-generation farmer in Churchill County. I also own a business in Oregon. I am a father of four...

