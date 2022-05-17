$100 million-plus, two days: Prime South San Francisco sites are bought

Joint venture with Haseko Corporation to provide 389 apartments in the south end of Silicon Valley. MORGAN HILL, Calif. (May 17, 2022) – MBK Rental Living, one of California’s most successful and innovative private developers, announced the acquisition of a 19.5-acre site in Morgan Hill, CA for a 389-unit Class A for-lease residential community named Vida at Morgan Hill. MBK Rental Living is proud to partner with Haseko Corporation (Haseko) in its fourth apartment joint venture. With the goal of offering elevated, everyday living in a Silicon Valley getaway destination, Vida marries the best of location, comfort, and culture to a location that is in need of housing. Construction started in April and Vida’s groundbreaking ceremony with the Mayor and key city officials is scheduled for early June 2022.
