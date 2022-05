After months and months of waiting to learn how The Voice’s coaching lineup would shake out for the upcoming season, which skipped the usual spring cycle for 2022, fans now know what new and familiar faces will be around Blake Shelton in the new episodes. Hours after Gwen Stefani was confirmed to be returning as a replacement for Ariana Grande, it was revealed that fan-fave and multi-champ Kelly Clarkson will indeed be bowing out amid suspicion that she would be devoting more time to her talk show’s redevelopment. But thankfully, we already know who was tapped to replace Clarkson.

