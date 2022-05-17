NAC to monitor UFC's Manel Kape, follow precedent set for M3 metabolite-positives

Manel Kape is the latest UFC fighter to test positive for the M3 metabolite in Nevada, but he won’t face significant punishment.

On Tuesday at the monthly Nevada Athletic Commission meeting held in Las Vegas, Kape went before the commission for a hearing during a conference call in which an agreement was reached that he will have to meet requirements on two drug tests by Sept. 30 in order to be relicensed in the state.

“As presented is consistent with our past practice relating to M3 metabolite cases,” NAC executive director Jeff Mullen said. “Two tests performed by USADA over a six-month period, if the commission agreed in this case, would be from April 22 to Sept. 30. Test results must be below 100 picograms or a negative test. If so, the fighter would not have to come back before the commission for licensing pertaining to the M3 metabolite. However, all other standard medical clearance and licensing requirements would still apply in order to apply and fight in Nevada.”

Kape, who was joined by UFC senior VP of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky, did not speak during the hearing. The commission unanimously voted approval of the agreement terms, which were formulated on past precedent of M3 metabolite cases.

News originally surfaced of Kape’s flagging when he announced his positive test on social media. Kape said April 9 drug test results detected 17 picograms per milliliter. The post was deleted shortly thereafter.

“I will start by stating unequivocally that I did not intentionally use DHCMT nor any other prohibited substance for that matter,” Kape wrote. “I have zero idea how this got in my system. I have never had an issue with a previous test under this program and it is ridiculous to think I would intentionally use a prohibited substance (DHCMT) where it’s long term metabolite would remain in my system for months and sometimes years, as I am aware it often does.”

In recent years, numerous fighters have tested positive for M3 metabolite, including most notoriously Jon Jones in 2019. Since then, the UFC, USADA, and NSAC have worked closely to institute non-harsh requirements for fighters who test positive at a lower picogram range.

Kape is scheduled to fight Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 275, which takes place June 11 in Kallang, Singapore. If he wins, it’ll be three in a row for the former RIZIN champ after an 0-2 start to his UFC tenure.