Every pass, shot and nearly every inch of grass traveled by a Tar Heel was met by a host of Stony Brook defenders following the heed of one command — “Sticks up.” The Seawolves' high-pressing zone challenged the No. 1 North Carolina women’s lacrosse team, which struggled to find the back of the cage for most of Thursday's NCAA Tournament quarterfinals game.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO