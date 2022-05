The level of community spread of COVID-19 in D.C. has increased from “low” to “medium,” according to District data. The weekly case rate as of May 14 (the most recent date that data is available on D.C.’s COVID website) is 298.2 per 100,000 people—the highest figure since the tail end of the omicron surge in January. The rate of new weekly hospital admissions due to COVID decreased from the previous week.

