Saint Petersburg, FL

DUI arrest costs Pinellas deputy her job

By TAMPA BAY NEWSPAPERS STAFF
Beach Beacon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG — A Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputy was fired May 17 after St. Petersburg police arrested her on a charge of driving under the influence. Shelby Alyse Coniglio, 26, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on...

www.tbnweekly.com

Beach Beacon

Clearwater weighs how to spend $22.4 million

CLEARWATER — If you want to have a say about the future of Clearwater, now’s your opportunity. The city has also been allocated $22.48 million in federal pandemic relief funds and it wants to hear how residents want to spend it. The city will hold several meetings to...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Tampa Bay Downs trainer dies after beach trip

A 74-year-old Tampa Bay Downs trainer died Sunday of septic shock after a small cut got infected by bacteria in the waters of an Oldsmar beach, according to a statement Monday from the racetrack. Robert “Bobby” Raymond, who trained nearly 1,300 winners during his 43-year career, visited Mobbly Beach Park,...
OLDSMAR, FL
Beach Beacon

Clearwater to put its natural gas utility on the market

CLEARWATER — City Council members on Monday agreed to put Clearwater Gas System on the market in order to find out how much the natural gas utility could sell for in the private sector. Officials cautioned that the move is not a commitment to sell the utility but more...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Clearwater High Class of ’22 grads receive diplomas after a tough four years.

CLEARWATER — The 2022 graduates of Clearwater High School have been through more adversity than any of the 115 classes before them. Between the coronavirus pandemic and the construction of a new school on the aging campus on Gulf to Bay, the Class of 2022 was subjected to challenges never experienced before, including remote schooling, cancelled proms and other ceremonies, and dodging the elements while hopping from one portable classroom to the other throughout the school day. Additionally, Katherine Biddle, the Tornadoes’ beloved longtime athletic director who was recently elected to the FHSAA Hall of Fame, passed away in March following a battle with breast cancer, casting a dark shadow that’s hung heavy over the end of the school year.
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Chelsea’s Cashew Creamery dishes out vegan treats in Dunedin

DUNEDIN — There is a new creamery in downtown Dunedin that offers sweet frozen treats with an unusual twist: All of its products are dairy-free and vegan. Chelsea’s Cashew Creamery is the brainchild of Isaac Wasilefsky, 29. Along with his mother, he was planning to start a creamery with options for those who cannot have traditional ice cream, or who follow a specific diet.
DUNEDIN, FL

