Cambria, CA

Blood Test in Cambria 05.17.2022

kprl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Community Health Centers of the central coast adds another blood testing lab in Cambria. It...

kprl.com

Paso Robles Daily News

Housing assistance loans to fund projects in San Miguel, Nipomo

People’s Self Help Housing qualifies for more than $300,000 to support development of new single-family homes. – People’s Self-Help Housing has qualified for two impactful loans from the Housing Assistance Council (HAC). These funds, totaling more than $300,000, will support the development of new single-family homes in Nipomo and San Miguel as part of PSHH’s nationally recognized Self-Help Home Ownership program.
NIPOMO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 10-16

Pauline Blackwell, age 88, a resident of Cambria, passed away on May 10. Raymond Borden, age 87, a resident of San Miguel, passed away on May 16. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
CAMBRIA, CA
kprl.com

Water in Paso Robles 05.19.2022

The state of California is prepared to implement more water restrictions, but in Paso Robles, mayor Steve Martin says the city has enough water. Next week, the city will hold a groundbreaking at the Olson Chandler Ranch Development. 1300 homes to go in at that development on the east side of Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Do not vote for Geoff Auslen, the owner of Glenn’s repair

SLO County supervisor candidate Geoff Auslen has earned the dubious distinction of being one of the rudest business owners in Atascadero. An issue that voters need to consider when choosing who to elect in the June election. As the owner of Glenn’s Repair & Rental, Auslen works as a small...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Drug Bust in Nipomo 05.19.2022

A drug bust reported in Nipomo. It actually occurred on April 22nd, but the sheriff’s department just releasing information about it yesterday. 31-year-old Julian Ackerman of Coalinga was pulled over while driving on NB 101 near Nipomo. As a deputy questioned the occupants, the vehicle suddenly took off and...
NIPOMO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Home fire spreads to vegetation in Creston

A fire damaged a single-family home in Creston before scorching a 1/4 acre of vegetation on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a home on the 4100 block of Ryan Road. Firefighters arrived to find the fire has spread to vegetation. Cal Fire crews...
CRESTON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

SoCal 5: Best places to eat in Solvang

Want a look at the quaint city of Solvang, which is in the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara County?. It’s a great destination for a quick road trip, and if you go, here are some restaurants you’ll want to check out in our SoCal 5. Watch “The...
SOLVANG, CA
calcoastnews.com

A vote for Lynn Compton, is a vote for our neighborhoods

Let me tell you why I’m endorsing Lynn Compton for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor. Lynn was the only South County politician who publicly fought against an underhanded attempt to transform the former Hillside Church in Grover Beach into a homeless center. This idea was propagated and...
GROVER BEACH, CA

