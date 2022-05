Everyone knows it’s hard to find good help these days and that may be the case when it comes to county attorneys. Or, perhaps, Guilford County already has a plethora of great candidates and can’t choose between them. Whatever the case, the county commissioners have been putting a great deal of time and effort into job interviews to find the next top attorney, and the board spent most of the day Thursday, May 19 doing so again.

