AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A suspect has been identified and is wanted in an October 2021 shooting that left one person seriously injured. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Terry Anthony Taylor is wanted for Aggravated Assault in the ‘Bar on Broad’ incident. They say the victim and another person were trying to break up […]

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO