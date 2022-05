All Stranger Things fans (and I know you must be one of us) likely share two things in common right now. Not only are we excited to finally be so close to the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4, but we’ve also been filled with eagerness for the new season for nearly three full years now. It would be a total shame, therefore, if all of our (not so patient) waiting was for naught, because we found ourselves accidentally spoiled on the sure-to-be-massive reveals of the new season. This, friends, is why Netflix and Stranger Things’ creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, are reportedly very unhappy with the fact that a board game has now spilled some of the show’s secrets.

