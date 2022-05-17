ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ERCOT: Texas power grid has enough power for hot summer months

By Chad Washington
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pea0k_0fh8ybVJ00

HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a weekend where they asked Texans to conserve use of their electricity, the Electric Reliability Group of Texas (ERCOT) said that they expect a record number of demand for electricity in the state.

The ERCOT region is expected to have sufficient installed generating capacity to serve peak demands in the upcoming summer season, June – September 2022, under normal system conditions and most of the reserve capacity risk scenarios examined.

ERCOT

The agency that oversees the state’s power grid also said that they think the grid will have enough power to work through the state’s hottest months, from June to September.

Report on the Capacity, Demand and Reserves

(CDR) in the ERCOT Region, 2023-2032

This comes after ERCOT told Texans to conserve their power usage last weekend as six power generation facilities went offline, forcing the agency to ask everyone to limit use of their large appliances and keep their thermostats to no less than 78 degrees between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m..

But ERCOT anticipates enough gas-fired, solar and wind energy plants to be fully functional during the summer months.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Comptroller hosts sales tax holiday for various energy-efficient products

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Comptroller’s office is reminding Texas residents of the state’s Water-Efficient Products and Energy Star sales tax holidays, occurring later this month throughout the state. According to a news release from the state, the sales tax holidays, which will be from May 28 through May 30, gives families […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Governor issues statement on Mesquite Heat, other wildfires burning across Texas

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple wildfires are popping up across the State of Texas. The Mesquite Heat fire is threatening Taylor County at 9,600+ acres in size with little containment. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a response to the Texas fires Thursday. Gov. Abbott, in a statement, said there is ongoing coordinated response to […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues coordinated response to wildfire potential

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that there will be an ongoing coordinated response to wildfires burning across multiple regions throughout the state. According to a news release, this comes as wildfires burn across the state, including the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County, causing evacuations in the […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 ‘alleged’ Salmonella cases reported in Texas amid Jif peanut butter recall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the J. M. Smucker Co. announced the recalling of select Jif peanut butter products for potential Salmonella contamination. The recall comes after an outbreak of infections in several states linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced by the company’s facility in Lexington, Kentucky. According to an Axios report, health officials […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Grid#Wind Power#Power Plants#Power Generation#Ercot#Kiah#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

New Mexico reimburses student meals from COVID-related absences

SANTA FE-N.M., (KAMR/KCIT)- According to a statement from the New Mexico Human Services Department, families for around 39,250 New Mexico students level K-12 will receive benefits on May 22 to reimburse them for free and reduced-price school meals missed due to COVID-related absences. The release stated that approximately $2,384,826 in Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) […]
SANTA FE, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Oklahoma abortion providers say services expected to stop

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill prohibiting all abortions with few exceptions, and providers said they would stop performing the procedure as soon as the governor signs it. Two of the state’s four abortion clinics already stopped providing abortions after the governor signed a six-week ban earlier this month, and an attorney […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Gov. Abbott releases statement on federal court keeping title 42 expulsions

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of Governor Greg Abbott released a statement following a federal court’s preliminary injunction keeping Title 42 expulsions in place on Friday, May 20. “Another federal court announced today what we have known all along: President Biden is ignoring federal law with his open border policies. While today’s court […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Judge blocks Biden from rolling back Title 42

A federal judge in Louisiana on Friday temporarily stopped the Biden administration from ending Title 42, the Trump-era border management policy that allowed officials to quickly expel foreign nationals at the border under pandemic conditions. The policy was due to end Monday as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to restructure border and immigration policy […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy