A fatal crash was reported near Clarksville Monday afternoon. An Avery teen died and two Clarksville teens were hospitalized, according to officials. Alexzandra Goodwin of Clarksville was reportedly driving a Ford Explorer with two passengers east on FM 114 in Red River County, about 4 miles east of Clarksville at 3 p.m. May 9, 2022. The truck ran off the roadway and rolled over, ejecting 18-year-old Harley Goodwin of Avery. The crash remains under investigation, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Sgt. Gregg Williams.

CLARKSVILLE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO