NHL announces Patrice Bergeron, Elias Lindholm, Aleksander Barkov as 2022 Selke Trophy finalists

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Will Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov make it back-to-back Selke Awards? Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Selke Trophy, first awarded in 1977, is given "to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."

Barkov, last year's honoree, was third in the NHL with four shorthanded goals and led the Panthers in average time-on-ice per game (20:18). He finished a +36, fourth-best in the NHL among forwards, behind only Calgary's trio of Matthew Tkachuk (+57), Elias Lindholm (+61), and Johnny Gaudreau (+64).

Barkov is looking to become just the seventh player to win the Selke Trophy back-to-back years. He'd join the Montreal Canadiens' Bob Gainey and Guy Carbonneau, the Dallas Stars' Jere Lehtinen, the Carolina Hurricanes' Rod Brind'amour, and the Detroit Red Wings' Pavel Datsyuk, along with Bergeron, as the only players to accomplish the feat.

The 36-year-old Bergeron led the league in faceoff win percentage (61.9) and faceoff wins (991) while finishing seventh in the NHL in plus/minus (27).

A Selke Trophy finalist for the 11th straight season, Bergeron has already won four Selke Trophies in his 18-year career, winning the award in 2017, 2015, 2014 and 2012. He's currently tied with Gainey for most Selke Trophies in NHL history.

Lindholm, 27, finished second in the NHL in plus/minus (+61), third in total faceoffs (1,592), and fifth in faceoff wins (842). On the Flames, Lindholm finished first among forwards in average time-on-ice (19:5) and tied with Mikael Backlund for most takeaways (55).

Lindholm is a first-time finalist for the Selke Trophy.

2022 NHL award winners will be announced during the conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.

